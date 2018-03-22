Police seeking help in attempted abduction

Police are making another appeal for help in the March 10 attempted abduction of a young girl in the West Bay District.

Detectives believe the child, who successfully fought off a man who she said tried to abduct her, had contact with several people near the time of the incident, between 3:30 and 4 p.m. They are hoping to speak with those people.

Specifically, the detectives are looking for a man who was operating a car wash at the pond located near Batabano Drive, and another man that was walking past the Lake Shore Condos on Bonneville Drive, wearing a green shirt, white shorts, and socks and slippers on his feet. Both men were spoken to by the child during the time that she was away from her home, police said.

Police also released a description of the child, in a bid to jog the memories of people who may have been in the area at the time. She is a white female, under the age of 10 years old, with blonde hair. On the day of the incident, her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and she was wearing a white sleeveless top and dark colored shorts, with slippers on her feet.

Anyone who saw this child and made contact with her on the afternoon in question is asked to contact West Bay Police Station detectives Shane Ennis, 926-4588, or Teddy Mitchell, 936-1297.