Bahamas Restructuring and Insolvency Association holds launch reception

The Restructuring and Insolvency Specialists Association (Bahamas) held its launch event on May 24, at the Royal Blue Golf Club, Baha Mar with approximately 50 members of the judiciary, Queen’s Counsel, certified financial analysts, accountants and attorneys represented from the Bahamas’ leading institutions, accountancy, and law firms.

Welcoming remarks were given by the founding directors of RISA, who noted that the organization, which has established similar chapters in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, BVI and the U.S., among others, is a first of its kind in the Bahamas.

According to the association, its goal is to bring together thought leaders and those with experience in insolvency and restructuring to assist in facilitating legislative reform, committees for educational seminars, hosting of international conferences and other networking events.

The founding directors are Zelma Wilson from KPMG, Igal Wizman from EY and Sophia Rolle-Kapousouzoglou from Lennox Paton.

On Jan. 25, 2017, RISA Bahamas was ratified as a member association of the International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals.