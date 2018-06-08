Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Celebrity chef, best-selling author and television host Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61.

CNN confirmed his death Friday morning as a suicide. Mr. Bourdain was reportedly found in a hotel room in France, where he was shooting an episode of his CNN series, Parts Unknown.

In a statement Friday morning, CNN said: “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. … His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Mr. Bourdain was a frequent visitor of the Cayman Islands, where he hosted the annual Cayman Cookout with close friend and chef Eric Ripert, alongside other internationally renowned chefs. Mr. Ripert is reported to have discovered Mr. Bourdain unresponsive.

In January, the cookout celebrated 10 years. From an event on The Ritz-Carlton Great Lawn, Mr. Bourdain quipped about the island life: “There is definitely a relationship between happiness and how often you have to wear shoes.”

At the same appearance, he also bemoaned his on-camera life: “In a perfect world I would not be on my show. … I love taking cameras to places around the world [but] if I was able to, you would never see me on my show. I’d write the voice-over and take the cameras. It feels weird to me, it’s something I wrestle with.”

Season eleven of “Parts Unknown” premiered on CNN last month.

Mr. Bourdain leaves behind a daughter, Ariane, born in 2007.