The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry, a division of the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, is once again on the “White List” of the 2017 Annual Report for the Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control.

It is the ninth consecutive year Cayman has been listed for demonstrating an excellent ship safety and pollution prevention record. Cayman has made consistent improvements on its performance over the past three years, MACI said in a press release, and moved up to number 11 of 99 flags listed in the report.

The Tokyo MoU on PSC is an administrative agreement between 20 maritime authorities that establishes a port state control regime in the Asia-Pacific region.

It deals mainly with promoting maritime safety and security, protecting the marine environment through the prevention of pollution by ships, and safeguarding seafarers’ living and working conditions onboard ships.

As some flag state administrations fail to effectively enforce the implementation of international agreements on vessels flying their flags, port state control regimes help preserve the safety and security of life, property and the marine environment.

This includes the inspection of foreign flagged ships that call into national ports by maritime authorities around the world. PSC officers for instance inspect the competency of the master and officers on board and the condition of the ship, and certify that its equipment complies with the requirements of international conventions such as the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) convention; the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL); the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW); and the Maritime Labour Convention 2006 (MLC).

In the latest Tokyo PSC report, each maritime administration is rated on the performance of the ships flying its flag during port state control inspections. Being on the ‘White List’ means that Cayman flagged vessels have received one of the lowest detention ratios. For vessel owners this translates into fewer delays while in port at any of the member authorities. It also brings confidence and security to both the owners of Cayman Islands vessels and the seafarers who serve on them.

Joel Walton, CEO of the Maritime Authority, said the white listing is the result of the commitment of all Cayman Islands Shipping Registry employees, management, and the MACI board members to operate a high-quality maritime administration. “It is this commitment along with the quality shipowners and partners who the Cayman registry work with that has helped with the steady progress up the white list,” he said. “This recognition as one of the world’s leading flags reflects the years of work in partnership to maintaining an outstanding safety and quality record for the Cayman flag and drive the highest possible quality regulatory standards.”