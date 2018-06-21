The year 2018 marks the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Island’s Coat of Arms and Celebrate Cayman, an organization within the Cayman Island’s government, is hosting a cultural extravaganza to kick off the summer holidays and mark this momentous occasion.

Celebrate Cayman will host events focused on Cayman’s culture, history, and community throughout 2018, commemorating this milestone in Cayman’s history and what it means to call the Cayman Islands home.

“Our Coat of Arms represents our true identity,” notes Alfonso Wright, executive chairman of Celebrate Cayman. “That’s why we believe one of the best ways to honor and celebrate our Coat of Arms is to celebrate our culture. That’s what this festival is all about. It’s about bringing together elements of our culture in one place for everyone to experience and enjoy.”

Celebrate Cayman’s schedule of events throughout 2018 will focus on engaging, educating, and inspiring youth; celebrating diversity and encouraging connection; establishing a spirit of cultural community; and discovering the Cayman Islands’ colorful history, and engendering national pride.

“It is our hope that every person in the Cayman Islands and those that visit us over the next year will interact with the Celebrate Cayman initiatives in ways that are meaningful to them, and as a result, feel a deeper and long-lasting connection and appreciation for the Cayman Islands and our culture,” says Marzeta Bodden of Celebrate Cayman.

Celebrate Cayman Summer Festival

Kick off the summer holidays this weekend with Celebrate Cayman’s Summer Festival. Located along Harbour Drive in downtown George Town, this promotion of art, culture, history and community invites everyone to come out and to participate, rediscover, and celebrate Cayman.

On Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, Harbour Drive will act as the dramatic backdrop for an evening of energy and excitement. Guests can enjoy historical exhibits and creative displays while listening to the finest local music in a jam-packed entertainment lineup while sampling some of Cayman’s tasty local cuisine.

At 8 p.m., a firework display will light up the harbor and surrounding area.

What to expect

The festival will be divided up into different areas, inspired by all the elements of the Coat of Arms.

Pineapple Pavilion will feature a diverse range of food stalls filled with culinary delights and treats including local, traditional cuisine. Stop by to catch The National Youth Culinary Program competing in a pineapple upside-down cake bake-off from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Thatch Rope Lane will feature arts and crafts, and specialty item stalls.

The Star Stage will be where you can dance along to live musical performances from local acts including the Cayman Islands Folk Singers, Bona Fide, Mainstream, Impulse, Pandemix Steel Band, Regeneration, Swanky Kitchen Band and more.

The Turtle Tracks will host a historical exhibition in partnership with the Cayman Islands National Museum which will open with special hours from 4 to 8 p.m. for the festival.

The Upon the Seas exhibitor space will feature organizations that widely serve the community, including the Blood Bank, Cayman Airways, the Red Cross, Cayman Islands Water Authority and Radio Cayman, who will be on hand to offer giveaways, awareness products and information, prizes and more.

The Little Lions Children’s Activity and Fun Zone will entertain the kids with games and activities throughout the afternoon until the fireworks display at 8 p.m. This fun zone will feature a bouncy castle, games, creative corner, snacks, cotton candy, sno cones and more.

Lastly, the Wave Bars will be where you can quench your thirst. Only non-alcoholic beverages will be served between 4 and 8 p.m. with non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be served from 8 p.m. to the end of the night.

Admission for the festival is free and open to everyone.

The public is encouraged to share any photos of the festival on social media using the hashtag #CelebrateCayman. To learn more about the Celebrate Cayman festivities, visit www.celebratecayman.ky.