Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge raises $89,000 for charity

The community responded to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson’s call to action. The 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge raised a total of $89,000 for five charitable causes, exceeding the target set by Franz Manderson, who is currently acting governor, by more than $29,000. The Grand Cayman beneficiaries will be Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels, Feed Our Future and Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman’s Buy a Kid Breakfast program.

Each of those programs will be granted $28,000.

The Cayman Brac event raised $3,000 for meals at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre, and $2,000 was raised on Little Cayman toward a “grow box” at the island’s school.

More than 2,000 walkers and runners took part in this year’s 5K Challenge at the three sites. Mr. Manderson revealed the total money raised during a reception at Government House on Wednesday.

“I am delighted we raised such a huge sum of money for such a tremendous cause,” he said. “Many of us take it for granted that we have three meals a day, while some people are not sure they will have even one. I am very happy that we are able to support these great causes, which make such a difference in the lives of many people, with a donation that has exceeded all our expectations.”

The DG’s 5K Challenge has been held for five years and has raised a total of $296,000 for a variety of causes in the Cayman community.

“We couldn’t raise these funds without the generous support of our sponsors and the incredible support from the community,” said Mr. Manderson of the fundraising total. “Everyone who has been involved in the Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge has been part of making this happen.”