Estimates to repair a damaged vehicle ranged from $2,100 to $3,100, but the defendant disagreed not only with those amounts but also with a trial verdict that found him guilty and liable to pay.

Eddie Adrian Ebanks, 48, was found guilty of throwing objects at a vehicle on the night of Sept. 6, 2016. The incident occurred near his premises, after the vehicle owner and a relative of the defendant drove up.

Mr. Ebanks denied being involved, saying he had been at the movies that night.

Earlier, defense attorney Jonathon Hughes argued against the repair estimate provided. The magistrate said he had questioned repairs to a front door when evidence was that damage was to the vehicle’s windshield and hood.

Mr. Hughes also suggested that when there was disagreement as to the amount of damage, the complainant could take his claim to a civil court.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright disagreed. He said the law did give the magistrate power to order compensation and the magistrate was well placed to make a finding. Further, he pointed out, the complainant was entitled to compensation by law, and should not have to incur further expense to get it.

Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez said she would consider the lesser estimate and deduct from that the portion for the door repair. She ordered compensation in the amount of $1,200, to be paid within six months.

Her sentence for the offense was 80 hours community service.

Mr. Hughes gave notice that an appeal against conviction and sentence would be lodged.

On that basis, the magistrate suspended the sentence and compensation order pending the appeal.