Former tennis pro heads to Grand Court

Robert Todd Seward, the former manager and head professional at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, had his theft and forgery case moved from Summary Court to Grand Court on Monday.

Mr. Seward has been accused of theft of US$22,856.21 and CI$116,398 from his former place of employment on previous court occasions, but no dollar amounts were mentioned Monday.

The case originally consisted of 72 counts of charges, such as theft, forgery, obtaining property by deception, uttering a forged document, converting and transferring criminal property, and concealing or disguising criminal property. That number was condensed to 12 counts and committed to Grand Court Monday.

Magistrate Grace Donalds said that a preliminary inquiry found evidence sufficient to continue the case, and Mr. Seward will next appear in Grand Court on Aug. 24. The former tennis pro is prohibited from contact with tennis club employees or members as part of his bail conditions.

Mr. Seward was arrested in January and formally charged with the offenses in May.