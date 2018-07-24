A man accused of burglary at Morritt’s Tortuga Resort in East End pleaded guilty in Summary Court on Tuesday.

Donald Arlington Miller admitted to entering a guest room as a trespasser with intent to steal on the night of Wednesday, July 4, and stealing a number of items belonging to the guests.

Those items included large bottles of vodka, rum and scotch; beers and soda; cheese and muffins; T-shirts, sunglasses and an iPhone valued at US$600.

The court had heard at an earlier appearance that the male occupant of the hotel suite heard a noise in the kitchen area and when he went out from the bedroom, he became aware of a person in the premises. That person ran and the guest’s wife phoned the night manager.

A security guard checked the area and found Mr. Miller hiding nearby.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to consumption and possession of ganja that night and criminal trespass at the resort the night before.

In court this week, defense attorney Prathna Bodden advised that Mr. Miller wished to apply to be admitted to the Drug Rehabilitation Court.

Magistrate Grace Donalds continued his remand in custody until the next drug court session, set for Thursday, July 26.