Red Cross seeks help for renovations

The Cayman Islands Red Cross is hoping for a little help from the community.

The Red Cross launched a new campaign, Shelter from the Storm, on Monday in the hopes that it will garner financial support to assist with renovations to its headquarters.

Officials estimate that the headquarters will need $600,000 to complete its modernization and improvement.

Jondo Obi, director of the Cayman Islands Red Cross, and the board are hoping to make improvements to bring the building up to code for accessibility, fire, electrical and plumbing.

“Our building has served the Cayman community for over 30 years; it stood strong during and after Hurricane Ivan, and it continues to be the first shelter to open not only during hurricane season but for any disaster,” said Ms. Obi. “It is more than just a building; it is a home for critical services.”

The headquarters was completed and officially opened in 1991 at a cost of $200,000 split evenly between the Red Cross and the government. Today, it houses the Thrift Shop Community Outreach program, which provides free items to vulnerable people referred by partner agencies and other government departments.

The building also serves as a hub for other services, including free weekly HIV testing, twice-monthly Darkness to Light training sessions, meetings, workshops and informational gatherings.

“Hundreds of people are coming through our doors every week to access goods, services, information and training,” said Mrs. Obi. “There is always something going on at the Red Cross.

“There are several exciting ways in which corporate partners and individuals can help the Cayman Islands Red Cross reach their fundraising goal of $600,000 and support one of the most important humanitarian agencies in the Cayman Islands.”

The Red Cross has already been granted planning permission to refurbish its headquarters, and work is ready to begin once the appropriate funding has been secured.

“Every dollar counts; whether you are a corporate partner, a private citizen or a group of friends, your donation can have a profound impact on countless lives in our community,” Ms. Obi said.

To find out more about this project, visit www.redcross.org.ky/more-than-a-shelter/.