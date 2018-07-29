Businesses host petition calling for governor’s return

Several Cayman Islands businesses are being used as signing locations for an anonymous petition circulating the islands seeking the return of Governor Anwar Choudhury to his post.

The petition, started last week, asked Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon to bring Mr. Choudhury back to Cayman following the governor’s sudden departure on or about June 12 amid unspecified allegations apparently made by members of his own staff.

The signing locations include Sunset House, the Renaissance Salon and Spa on Walkers Road, Funky Tang’s on Shedden Road, Simply Computers at the West Shore Center on West Bay Road and a fruit vendor, Rayburn Ebanks, at his stand on Smith Road.

Several businesses contacted by the Cayman Compass Friday indicated anyone wishing to sign the petition could simply inquire and receive the documents to sign, which are being kept in folders by employees.

Sunset House owner Adrien Briggs said it was important to give people a voice on matters of public interest, regardless of whether the businesses or employees believed personally that it was the right thing to bring Mr. Choudhury back.

The petition can be found online at www.bringbackgovernorchoudhury.weebly.com.

The anonymous organizers, using an email address, told the Cayman Compass that they planned on releasing the number of signatures received toward the end of next week.

The petition states: “We, the undersigned electors of the Cayman Islands request, that if no criminal actions are found to have been committed by Mr. Anwar Choudhury that would warrant action as serious as his removal from office, but only consists of personal complaints by disgruntled individuals in whatever capacity, or displeased persons due to change in the order of things, that Mr. Anwar Choudhury be returned and reinstated as Governor of the Cayman Islands as soon as possible.”

The petition contains a lengthy letter addressed to Lord Ahmad, the current minister for the British Overseas Territories, which further states the reasons the petitioners are seeking to have Mr. Choudhury returned.

“There has been an increased public trust and belief that, finally, there was a governor who would listen and was not afraid to right the many wrongs in governance and administration, of complacency, ignoring complaints, lack of following practice and procedure, favoritism and overall malpractice to name a few,” the letter to Lord Ahmad reads.

“The present situation is causing speculation, numerous rumors and uncertainty in the business community and doubts from investors and population at large; and … the feeling among the general public is that the one public figure who, by his actions, has shown he takes positive interest on the public’s behalf for true good governance has suddenly been taken away.”