Cayman’s Derek Larner competed last weekend at the 2018 USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships in Spokane, Washington, at the Eastern Washington University track.

The Masters events are for athletes 30 years of age and older and more than 900 athletes were in attendance.

Larner competed in six events in four days and had three podium finishes, with a gold medal in the 3000m Steeplechase. He also achieved two second place finishes in the 4 x 800m and 4 x 400m relays, a fifth place finish in the 10000m, seventh place in the 5000m and also competed in the 1500m.

Larner now has his sights set on the USATF World Masters Outdoor championships, which will be held Sept. 4-16 in Malaga, Spain.

Larner coaches the 345 Athletic Club, which practices three days a week at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.