3 new trustees appointed to pensions board

Orrett Connor, Sheree Ebanks and Robin Ellison have joined the Public Service Pensions Board as new trustees.

The three trustees are filling vacant positions, including one left by the late Kirkland Nixon, who the board described as someone who was “widely viewed as a pillar of the PSPB trustee group.”

“Finding new and highly qualified individuals to take on these important roles is always challenging, but the three new appointments clearly show we are bringing in the best representatives to join this board,” said Jewel Evans Lindsey, managing director and trustee with the board, in a press release.

Mr. Connor, a former Cabinet Secretary and former Chief Officer of the Cabinet Office, currently hosts his own show on Radio Cayman.

Ms. Ebanks is chief executive officer for the Cayman Islands Society of Professional Accountants. She has served for 30 years in Cayman’s financial services industry.

Robin Ellison is chairman of Carillion Pension Trustee Limited. His appointment “provides an independent assessor of the PSPB which ensures that a non-affiliated trustee is on the Board and can provide balance to governance and policy adherence,” the board stated in the press release.

“The Public Service Pensions Board is relied upon by our public and civil servants who want to know they are working towards a secure retirement,” said Mr. Connor, “and I will be working on behalf of and listening to these members to ensure the PSPB continues to be looked upon as the leading pension scheme on island.”

Mr. Connor joined the board on Aug. 1, and Mr. Ellison and Ms. Ebanks joined on March 1.

In order to ensure the new members are well versed in the PSPB specific legislation and pension schemes, all trustee members attended a full-day training and orientation session on Aug. 7.

The first formal trustee meeting for the PSPB takes place later this month.