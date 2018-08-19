The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued nearly 200 tickets for illegal vehicle window tint during the month of July.

In total, police issued 187 tickets for illegal tint, along with 182 tickets for speeding. They also issued 51 tickets for using a mobile phone while driving. During the month’s traffic enforcement operations, 35 people were also prosecuted for careless driving, and 14 were prosecuted for dangerous driving, according to the RCIPS.

Forty DUI arrests were made during July, compared to 24 in June.

Police noted that in a single day last week, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 28 tickets for tint were issued.

Section 23 of the Traffic Regulations states that the front windscreen of a vehicle must allow at least 70 percent light transmission in either direction. The top of this windscreen is also permitted to have a strip of tinted glass of any degree of light transmission, not extending more than six inches down.

The front side windows can be tinted, but must allow at least 35 percent light transmission. The rear windscreen and rear side windows may allow less than the 35 percent light transmission only if fitted by the manufacturer as standard equipment. All other tint applied to the rear windscreen and rear side windows shall allow at least 15 percent light transmission.

Police say they will not take ignorance of the amount of tint a car window should have as an excuse.

“We have had many people claiming not to know what the regulations are for tinting of vehicles,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “While that is not an excuse that we will accept if you are found to be driving with illegal tint, we are taking this opportunity to remind the public of exactly what the rules are.

“I would encourage any member of the public who is in violation to make the necessary adjustments so as to avoid being ticketed or sent to court.”