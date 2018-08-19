A high school teacher appeared in Grand Court on Friday, when he pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a girl under the age of 16.

The teacher denied allegations of indecent assault, cruelty to a child and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

The indecent assault charge accuses him of inciting a girl to commit an act of gross indecency with him at John Gray High School on Dec. 6, 2017.

On the same date and at the same location, he is further charged with willfully ill-treating the girl by using inappropriate sexual language toward her within her hearing or sight; and using abusive or insulting words likely to have caused harassment, alarm or distress.

Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop set trial to start on Monday, Nov. 5. Defense attorney Crister Brady did not indicate whether it would be a jury trial or by judge alone.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright did not object to bail, continuing with conditions set previously: not to contact named persons; not to enter or go near John Gray High School without prior arrangement with the principal.

Lyneth Monteith, director of the Department of Education Services, said the teacher was currently on suspension.