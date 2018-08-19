Waylon Timothy Rivers, 19, appeared in Grand Court on Friday charged with the murder of his father, Timothy Rivers, in North Side on June 8 this year.

The charge was not put to him and he was not asked to enter a plea because reports ordered in Summary Court have not been completed.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden told Justice Marva McDonald-Bishop that a fitness report had been ordered; a psychological report was received, but did not deal with the issue of fitness.

Since then, a psychiatrist had said that Mr. Rivers needed a neurological assessment. Ms. Bodden noted that a neurologist is not always on island, so receiving such an assessment often takes longer than a month.

She and Crown counsel Scott Wainwright agreed that Mr. Rivers could not be arraigned – have the charge put to him – until the fitness issue was decided.

No trial date was set.

Mr. Wainwright indicated that Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards will be dealing with the case.

The judge was advised that Mr. Rivers has another appointment on Aug. 29, so she set the next mention in court for Friday, Sept. 28.

The defendant was charged with murder after his father, a 66-year-old farmer, was found bleeding and unresponsive in the Hutland Road area of North Side.