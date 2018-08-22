Wong guilty of leaving scene of accident, careless driving

Senior immigration officer Garfield (Gary) Wong was found guilty Wednesday of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. He was found not guilty of DUI.

Magistrate Grace Donalds adjourned the sentencing until Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The charges against Mr. Wong, who is deputy chief immigration officer, arose from a collision between the Dodge Ram truck Mr. Wong was driving and a BMW a woman was driving, on Shamrock Road on Dec. 27, 2013.

Mr. Wong had pleaded not guilty to the three charges.

