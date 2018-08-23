NYSE’s only female trader to speak at lecture series

Speaker has been featured on CNBC, Yahoo Finance and Fox Business

Lauren Simmons, reportedly the only full-time female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, will be the next keynote speaker for the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Grand Cayman’s lecture series.

Ms. Simmons is a 24-year-old equity trader for Rosenblatt Securities.

The latest in the long-running Annie Huldah Bodden Lecture Series will be held on Sept. 3 at the Camana Bay Cinema.

BPW Grand Cayman Vice President Andrea Williams said the lecture will take place in an interview format, with a question-and-answer segment at the end. Ms. Simmons has been featured on financial news platforms such as CNBC, Yahoo Finance and Fox Business.

She is expected to speak about her career path, her current position and working in a male-dominated environment.

“She’s also a perfect fit with respect to the financial services industry in Cayman,” Ms. Williams said.

The Annie Huldah Bodden Lecture Series has been running since 2001, and has featured female motivational speakers, athletes and survivors of sexual abuse. Past speakers include Laura Bates, the founder of the “Everyday Sexism Project,” which aims to highlight how widespread sexism is despite the plethora of equal opportunity laws and legislation against discrimination, harassment and sexual assault.

The series is named after the late Annie Huldah Bodden, a pioneer in Cayman’s legal industry and public sector.

The achievements of “Miss Annie” included being Cayman’s first female auditor, the first female law agent, the first female elected member of the Legislative Assembly, and the first female Caymanian to be awarded the Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal.

BPW Grand Cayman is a part of BPW International, which aims to promote women in the professional world.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Sept. 3. Tickets are $25, and more information can be found on BPW Grand Cayman’s Facebook page.