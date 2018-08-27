The ongoing trial of former government minister Michael Adam has been adjourned again.

This time, it has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Trial began in March after Mr. Adam pleaded not guilty to a single charge of common assault.

The allegation is that Mr. Adam, 68, assaulted the owner of a parcel of land adjoining his own in West Bay on the morning of June 27, 2017.

The complainant, 42, gave evidence that Mr. Adam “placed his right fist against my cheek with slight pressure.”

Mr. Adam gave evidence and said he did raise his fist in an encounter with the complainant, but it was in self-defense.

Trial was adjourned until April and then again to Monday, Aug. 27, because of conflicts in the schedules of the attorneys and Magistrate Grace Donalds.

On Monday, defense attorney Waide DaCosta told the magistrate that, unfortunately, his witness was absent due to illness, “so we won’t make any progress today.”

He asked for a new date and the magistrate explained that the next time she was rostered to be in the criminal court was the week of Oct. 8.

Based on everyone’s schedule, including that of Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson, who is conducting the case for the prosecution, trial continuation was set for Oct. 9.

Mr. Adam was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for George Town in 2009 and served as Minister for Housing and Community Affairs from 2009 to 2013.