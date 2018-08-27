Trisha Marissa Jackson, 39, was sentenced on Monday to 15 months’ immediate imprisonment for offenses of dishonesty while she worked as a civil servant between 2011 and 2016.

Ms. Jackson previously pleaded guilty to stealing $18,890 which she collected as facilities administrator for rent of the South Sound Community Centre by a parent/toddler playgroup that met there weekly.

She also pleaded guilty to obtaining property by deception – computers, laptops and other goods with a total value of $11,924 – by submitting false invoices to Kirk Office Supplies.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats said her offending was an abuse of public trust. The period of imprisonment could not be suspended, he indicated, because it had to serve as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to offend, particularly in the civil service.

