Mega cruise ship makes emergency stop

Royal Caribbean’s mega ship Harmony of the Seas made an unscheduled stop in Grand Cayman Wednesday morning to drop off a passenger who needed medical attention.

The Oasis-class ship, which is capable of carrying 5,479 passengers, was travelling from Falmouth, Jamaica, when it pulled into the George Town harbor to drop off the passenger. Cayman was not on her list of calls, according to Joseph Woods, acting port director at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands,

After dropping off the passenger, the ship continued to Cozumel, Mexico.