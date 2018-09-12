Hebe McKenzie, 100, dies at home in Breakers

Centenarian Hebe McKenzie died Monday night, just 16 days short of her 101st birthday.

Adopted daughter Meredith Rankine confirmed Ms. McKenzie passed peacefully away at her home in Breakers around 8:30 p.m.

Ms. McKenzie was born in Breakers on Sept. 26, 1917, to Anisette Webster.

A faithful Christian and professional thatch weaver, she raised three generations of children despite having none of her own.

“She was very dedicated to the Lord, and was not short of love and affection,” Ms. Rankine said.

On her 100th birthday, guests marked the occasion with a birthday party and cake at her home. Ms. Rankine said they will celebrate her 101st birthday in remembrance.

“Baba” Hebe spent most of her life helping others.

“It was never about her,” said Ms. Rankine at her 100th birthday party last year. “She was still going to church until she was no longer physical[ly able] … even after that she would say she had to get up to get ready for church … she loved the Lord and praised him every chance she got.”

As a child, Ms. McKenzie attended a little schoolhouse in Bodden Town. Later on, she twisted rope for a living, a skill she learned from her mother.

Ms. McKenzie is survived by Clinton Whittaker, whom she raised, his children Darlene, Meredith and Gary, nieces Olsie Dixon and Siobhan Berry, and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral services for Ms. McKenzie will be announced at a later date.