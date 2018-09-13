The Atlantic remained busy Thursday with one hurricane and three named storms moving through the region. One of the storms – Isaac – could impact Cayman as a tropical depression, bringing rains and rough seas on Monday.

Residents of the U.S. East Coast hunkered down as Hurricane Florence moved in as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour.

Florence, measuring about 400 miles wide according to the Associated Press, was expected to give a lashing to the Carolina coast and bring more than 20 inches of rain to some areas.

“A life-threatening storm surge is now highly likely along portions of the coastlines of South Carolina and North Carolina, and a Storm Surge Warning is in effect for a portion of this area. The greatest storm surge inundation is expected between Cape Fear and Cape Hatteras,” the U.S. National Hurricane Center wrote Thursday, warning of life-threatening, catastrophic flooding.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Isaac passed over the southeastern Caribbean Thursday, bringing heavy rains and life-threatening surf to the region.

The islands of Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe had been under a tropical storm warning as the system approached. While Dominica was forecast to receive up to 10 inches of rain in isolated areas, the island’s prime minister announced “good news” Thursday as the storm veered away from the Commonwealth nation.

“Despite the good news, the prime minister urged residents to continue to be vigilant as the outer bands of the system could still cause heavy rainfall on the island,” Dominica News Online reported.

Maximum sustained winds remained near 45 mph Thursday, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Isaac is forecast to remain a tropical storm through Sunday, as it moves northwestward and passes south of Jamaica. At that time, the system is expected to weaken to a tropical depression that could bring rain and rough seas to the Cayman Islands.

“We are anticipating it to be a tropical depression or wave as it moves into the northwestern Caribbean Monday morning, and we expect showers around that time,” said National Weather Service forecaster Allan Ebanks.

He warned that the storm could reintensify after it passes Cayman and moves further into the western Caribbean.

The rains that fell on Cayman Thursday were unrelated to any of the named storms moving through the region. Mr. Ebanks said the showers came from an upper-level trough interacting with the daytime heat. He estimated .84 inches had fallen on Grand Cayman Thursday and expected light, localized showers through the evening.

Two other systems – Tropical Storm Helene and Subtropical Storm Joyce – posed no threat to the Cayman Islands.