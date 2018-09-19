Police investigate two vehicle collisions

Police are investigating two car crashes in which people were injured Tuesday. Three vehicles were involved in one of the crashes, which occurred on Owen Roberts Drive.

According to police, a GMC truck was exiting the Cayman Islands Customs headquarters when it collided with a Honda vehicle that was heading west along the road. The impact pushed the Honda into a parked Ford E-150 van.

In the second incident, police and other emergency services were dispatched to a collision along Elgin Avenue, near the Cayman National Bank roundabout. Two vehicles were involved in that accident.

The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is investigating both collisions.