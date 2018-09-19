Police investigate two vehicle collisions

By
Staff
-

Police are investigating two car crashes in which people were injured Tuesday. Three vehicles were involved in one of the crashes, which occurred on Owen Roberts Drive.

According to police, a GMC truck was exiting the Cayman Islands Customs headquarters when it collided with a Honda vehicle that was heading west along the road. The impact pushed the Honda into a parked Ford E-150 van.

In the second incident, police and other emergency services were dispatched to a collision along Elgin Avenue, near the Cayman National Bank roundabout. Two vehicles were involved in that accident.

The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is investigating both collisions.

