Miss World Cayman Islands contestants have spent the last several weeks getting ready for this year’s pageant, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Harquail Theatre.

The four contestants hit the road Saturday to take part in a motorcade through the districts, waving at motorists and passers-by from open top jeeps.

Fully embracing the environmental theme of this year’s pageant, earlier this month the group went on a tour of Grand Cayman to raise their awareness about the environment and conservation.

Contestants Roseanne Myles, Nateisha Foster, Kelsie Woodman-Bodden and Zorina McCoon, along with reigning Miss World Cayman Islands Kristin Amaya, attended talks on Sept. 8 by guest speakers from various local environmental organizations. These included Johanna Kohler from Shark Conservation Cayman, Andrew McGovern from Ambassadors of the Environment, Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Kafara Augustine from Health City (Conservation and Sustainability practices), and Cameron Douglas and Paul Lankford from The Lodge.

Organizers said the educational tour focused on sustainability, shark conservation, the Shark Logger Program, as well as innovative ways to recycle and up-cycle plastic waste.

As part of their environmental tour, the contestants also took part in a Plastic Free Cayman beach cleanup of an East End beach.

In a press release, the Miss World Cayman Islands committee stated that it wanted to create an opportunity for contestants to gain a greater perspective on local environmental issues and conservation efforts.

Director of Miss World Cayman Islands, Pamela Ebanks-Small, said the tour was “very informative and opened my eyes to what we can be doing.”

Contestant Zorina McCoon said in the release, “As the day came to an end, I walked away thinking about ways in which I could actively be a part of conserving and preserving the environment.”

The winner of Saturday’s competition at the Harquail will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss World pageant in China on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Tickets are $50 general admission and $75 VIP. Tickets can be purchased from Rock Gorgeous Salon, Beyond Basics and Back to Health (by World Gym). Gates open at 6 p.m. with cash bar. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information, email [email protected]