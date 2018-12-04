Leadership Cayman graduates reconnect on sunset cruise

Over 40 graduates of different Leadership Cayman classes since 2010 enjoyed a North Sound sunset cruise aboard a Red Sail Sports catamaran last week. The Leadership Cayman graduates reconnected with members of their class and graduates from different years.

All Leadership Cayman graduates become members of the alumni group and are invited to different social and professional development events and activities.

Since its launch in 2010, more than 200 private and public sector leaders have graduated from the six-month program. The next LC alumni event is scheduled for January.

Faramarz Romer, a 2012 LC graduate and finance and operations manager at Greenlight Re, chairs the LC Alumni group.