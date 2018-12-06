Every year, for one day in December, the roar of engines can be heard down the roads of Grand Cayman as motorcycle riders participate in the Toys for Tots Drive.

The Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association has been collecting new, unwrapped toys for some time now, thanks to the generosity of Cayman’s public. They are asking people to reach into their pockets once again so every child can enjoy the magic of opening a gift this Christmas.

Riders can head to Cost-U-Less on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to register, which is also a perfect place to buy that toy as the cost of entry to ride. Toys for all ages are welcome, from toddler to teen, but do bear in mind that most seem to lean towards the toys for the little ones and not the older ones, so consider looking for items that would appeal to teens.

Ride Day is Sunday, and it all starts at Margaritaville Beach Resort on Seven Mile. Everyone is to meet at the resort at 10 a.m. and then the bikes pull out at 11 a.m. sharp, so drivers be aware. They will then take a route to the other end of the island – East End – where there will be a brief stop before wheels turn back towards Margaritaville.

Upon their return, they will join other family and friends for a barbecue until 5 p.m. There will also be a raffle on the day with lots of prizes to win. The barbecue and raffle combo package is $25 for CIMRA members and $35 for non-members. Barbecue tickets are $15 for non-riders and they can buy as many raffle tickets as they want.

Even if you don’t make it to Cost-U-Less, the ride or the barbecue, you can still give in time to make a difference. There will be donation barrels at The Book Nook in Galleria Plaza and Cost-U-Less until Dec. 18, along with some other corporate locations.

Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association

CIMRA is a non-profit organization, comprising of a positive, friendly group of riders. Males’ and females’ ages range from the early ‘20s to people well into their pensions. Members ride a variety of powered two-wheel transports, including all brands and types of motorcycle such as cruisers, touring, sport bikes and scooters.

For more information, sponsorship or donations, email Keith Keller at [email protected]