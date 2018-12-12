Premier responds to May confidence vote

Premier Alden McLaughlin issued a statement congratulating British Prime Minister Theresa May after she won a vote of confidence among her Conservative Party colleagues Wednesday evening in London.

Minutes after the results of the vote were announced, Mr. McLaughlin sent out the following statement: “I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Theresa May on winning the vote and continuing to lead the Conservative Party and the U.K. Government. I wish her and her Government every success with the difficult ongoing Brexit negotiations.”

He said he had met with the prime minister this year when he visited London.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank her again for meeting with me earlier this year in London to discuss matters surrounding the Cayman Islands constitutional arrangement with the U.K. and providing her support for a review of the constitution.”

In the vote, 200 Tory backbenchers voted for the prime minister while 117 voted against. She needed a majority of 159 to survive the vote.