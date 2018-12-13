Compass Marathon booth winners announced

Three half-marathon runners in bright, Christmassy running gear were the winners of this year’s Cayman Compass Marathon photo booth competition. Photos were taken after the race on Dec. 2.

Nancy Euvrard, Sharon Shaw and Adele Schoeman struck the winning pose at the booth, where runners who had completed the half, full or relay marathon stopped off following their run.

The photos were posted on the Cayman Compass Facebook page and the people in the photo that received the most reactions won dinner and drinks for four at Tahu restaurant and bar, a Royal Flush IV treatment from REVIVCayman, and Bose Sound Sport Wireless Ear Buds from Cayman Health.