Marketing association appoints new board

Following its annual general meeting on Friday, Dec. 14, the Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association (CIMPA) announced its board for the year 2019.

Continuing in their roles for a second year are Catherine Healy as chair, Natalie Toole as head of events, Amy Hayward as head of memberships and Angel Ho as treasurer.

Julian Foster and Gemma Henry were voted into new roles as vice chair and secretary, respectively.

Sandra Robinson was appointed as head of communications and Mahreen Nabi as head of training.

Zoe Wall and Hannah Reid were voted into two new board positions, head of creative and head of community, following a membership ballot.

Ms. Healy said, “We are thrilled to have a vibrant new board to take us into 2019. Our introduction of two new roles showcases the dedication and integrated role CIMPA are playing in ensuring the marketing profession of Cayman is of world-class standard.”

This year CIMPA organized events, training and networking opportunities for the Cayman Islands marketing community, including seven training sessions, quarterly networking socials, the third annual CIMPA Awards, and a two-day conference that featured a line-up of local and international speakers.

“None of these could be possible without the ongoing support of CIMPA members, sponsors and supporters, so a huge thank you to everyone on behalf of CIMPA,” Ms. Healy said.

“We already have great plans in place for 2019 and encourage those in the local marketing community to reach out if they would like to get involved by becoming a member or joining one of our committees.”

For more information about CIMPA, visit www.cimpa.ky or email [email protected]