Chief Justice Anthony Smellie will make his annual address to the legal fraternity at the official opening of court Wednesday morning.

The event involves a police guard of honor and other ceremonial pageantry to mark the start of the court year.

The chief justice provides an annual report of judicial services, typically including a review of the cases handled by the judiciary over the proceeding year. There will also be formal replies by leading members of the judicial profession.

The event takes place from 9:45 a.m. commencing on the courthouse steps, with the speeches taking place inside the court building. The governor, premier, attorney general, ministers, top government officials, heads of law organizations, legal professionals and courts staff will be in attendance.

The initial part of the event often attracts crowds of tourists to the court building in George Town.