Concerts in South Florida

Just when you think it might be slim pickings on stage this month, Cher comes along and shakes things up as she always does.

The legendary, ageless performer will be at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Jan. 19, leading a pack of mainly oldies (but goodies).

New Order (remember them?) starts off the weekend, followed by Arlo Guthrie and the quick-witted Robert Klein.

In the mood for a bit of “Unchained Melody”? You’ll find it at the Parker Playhouse when The Righteous Brothers sing all your favorites, or how about Rick Springfield? Bless his cotton socks, he is at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

Gladys Knight (who is always fabulous), Crash Test Dummies, Toni Braxton, Matisyahu, Smokey Robinson and America are also in town. It’s certainly a mixed bag of decades and genres.

For some reason, a lot of comedians seem to be beating a path to Florida in January. Beyond the previously mentioned Mr. Klein, Russell Peters, Howie Mandel, Sinbad and Yakov Smirnoff are all making their way through the state. Penn & Teller are making an appearance on Jan. 31 for all you magic lovers.

One thing worth mentioning is that Miami is now in Broadway touring season. Shows such as “Hamilton,” “Waitress,” “Les Miserables,” “The Lion King” and the extraordinary “Come From Away” are all just a short flight away. If the Big Apple hasn’t been easily manageable for you, this is your chance to see award-winning musicals in much more familiar territory.

New Order

The Fillmore Miami Beach

8:30 p.m.

Jan. 12

Arlo Guthrie

Lyric Theatre

7:00 p.m.

Jan. 14 and 15

Robert Klein

Amaturo Theater

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17

The Righteous Brothers

Parker Playhouse

8 p.m.

Jan. 17

Tony Toni Tone

Miramar Cultural Center

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18

Rick Springfield

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

8 p.m.

Jan. 18

Cher

BB&T Center

8 p.m.

Jan. 19

Tony Orlando

Lyric Theatre

7 p.m.

Jan. 23

Matisyahu

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

8 p.m.

Jan. 23 and 24

Russell Peters

Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

8 p.m.

Jan. 24

Gladys Knight

Au-Rene Theater

8 p.m.

Jan. 24

America

Parker Playhouse

8 p.m.

Jan. 24

Smokey Robinson

Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

8 p.m.

Jan. 25

Pete Yorn

Culture Room, Fort Lauderdale

8 p.m.

Jan. 25

Crash Test Dummies

Revolution Live

7 p.m.

Jan. 26

Howie Mandel

Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

8 p.m.

Jan. 26

Vice President Joe Biden

Au-Rene Theater

7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28

Toni Braxton

Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

8 p.m.

Jan. 29

The Temptations/Four Tops

Au-Rene Theater

8 p.m.

Jan. 31

Penn & Teller

Hard Rock Live, Hollywood

8 p.m.

Jan. 31

Sinbad

Parker Playhouse

8 p.m.

Jan. 31

The Brian McKnight 4

Miramar Cultural Center

7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1

Yakov Smirnoff

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

8 p.m.

Feb. 1

Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes