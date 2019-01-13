Travis Jarrel Webb, who is charged with attempted murder and cruelty to a child in relation to a 3-year-old who was allegedly buried alive in November 2018, appeared in Grand Court on Friday.

Mr. Webb is represented by defense counsel Oliver Grimwood, but Mr. Grimwood was not in court on Friday. Defense counsel Richard Barton held in place of Mr. Grimwood, and he informed the court that the defense has received disclosure in the case and will be requesting a psychiatric evaluation.

The report will ultimately be essential in advising Mr. Webb in advance of making a plea, Mr. Barton said, and he requested a four-week adjournment before an arraignment can take place.

Justice Marlene Carter set the case for next mention on Feb. 8.

Mr. Webb first appeared in court in relation to the attempted murder charge on Nov. 26. At that point, his case in relation to that charge was transmitted from Summary Court to Grand Court.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued a statement in late November regarding the child that had allegedly been buried alive. The police received a report and dispatched officers and an ambulance to the location. Bodden Town officers found the child distressed and struggling to breathe.

The police gave the child oxygen until the ambulance arrived and brought the patient to Cayman Islands Hospital for further medical treatment. There has been no update on the child’s condition.