Nadia Miranda Powery, a former accounts administrator for a real estate management company, pleaded guilty in Grand Court Friday to six counts of theft totaling more than US$400,000.

Ms. Powery also pleaded guilty to forgery and obtaining pecuniary advantage by deception, and she is scheduled to be back before the court for sentencing on Jan. 25.

Five of the six theft charges represented financial values of at least $50,000, and a seventh count of theft is still pending plea due to an administrative error.

Ms. Powery’s theft offenses occurred between Dec. 8, 2015 and Nov. 26, 2016.

Ms. Powery, a Bodden Town resident, was ordered to surrender her travel documents in advance of sentencing, and the court imposed a surety of CI$10,000.

A representative for the firm told the Cayman Compass on Friday that Ms. Powery was terminated from her position in November 2016.