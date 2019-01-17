BAM! Emeril cooks up a storm at Andiamo

World renowned chef Emeril Lagasse kicked the Cayman Cookout up a notch with a lunch event featuring his famous Cajun and Creole cuisine at Andiamo Thursday.

Mr. Lagasse, the star of Food Network programs Emeril Live and Essence of Emeril, cooked a tour de force lunch menu for 75 customers. The event sold out a month in advance.

Mr. Lagasse and crew served a seafood gumbo followed by a plate of shrimp remoulade and an entrée of braised veal cheeks with mushrooms and caramelized onions. The food was paired with JUSTIN Wines from Pasa Robles, California, and monkey bread was served as the final plate.

“Hold on to your hats,” said Mr. Lagasse to the audience, “Because it’s Mardi Gras in New Orleans.”

The Cayman Cookout opened up Wednesday night with the Rare Rum Dinner.

Several other events were scheduled for Thursday, including the Mexican Lunch with Tequila Ocho and Ilegal Mezcal at Seven Terrace and the Caviar Lunch with Chef Thomas Seifried at Blue.

Andrew Zimmern, host of the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern, will be the star attraction of a Friday event on The Great Lawn at the Ritz, and Beach Pavilion North will play host to Ole Jose with Chef Jose Andres on Friday morning. Royal Palms will be the scene of the Barefoot BBQ on Friday night.

The festivities will shift to the idyllic shores of Rum Point on Saturday morning for The Beach Bash, and Eric Ripert will join Mr. Lagasse, Mr. Zimmern and Mr. Andres for some light-hearted kitchen banter and roasting at Beach Pavilion North Saturday afternoon.

The final offering of the Cayman Cookout will be The Great Gala Presented By Italesse at Blue on Sunday at 7 p.m. Entrance to the event costs $900.