This year’s National Heroes Day celebration will be held in Heroes Square in downtown George Town on Monday, Jan. 28.

The day is a public holiday in the Cayman Islands.

The government has issued an invitation to all members of the public to attend the national event, which is being hosted by Premier Alden McLaughlin, Minister of Culture Dwayne Seymour and Celebrate Cayman.

This year’s ceremony will honor the vestrymen and justices of the peace who were instrumental in the creation of the Cayman Islands’ Coat of Arms. The Celebrate Cayman group was established to organize events marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Coat of Arms.

Premier McLaughlin said in a press release, “On this day, we will come together to pay tribute to the Vestrymen and Justices of the Peace who understood the importance of the Cayman Islands having a visual identity.

“The creation of the Coat of Arms was the catalyst to other key events and milestones that shaped the nation we know and love today. I look forward to this opportunity to honour and celebrate the people who had a vision of success for our country.”

More than 60 organizations that have served the community for more than 50 years will also be recognized at the ceremony. These include Cayman Airways Ltd., the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society and the Hungry Horse Restaurant.

Laying of wreaths and a moment of silence will also be observed to commemorate Cayman’s deceased nation builders. Cayman’s national heroes will be honored on the day, as well.

There will also be a walk-past by primary and secondary school children in a flag procession, as well as the traditional parade which will include contingents of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Her Majesty’s Prison Service, Cadet Corps, Girls’ Brigade, Scouts and the Seventh-day Adventist Pathfinders.

The ceremony will be followed by a Coat of Arms exhibit in George Town Library.

There will also be local food and live entertainment at the family friendly event.

Organizers are asking attendees to be seated by 8:30 a.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Protocol Office at 244-3612 or email [email protected]