Community seeks to breathe new life into playground

Amid the debris of a run-down community playground in central George Town, a small crew is getting to work.

Area legislator Kenneth Bryan has galvanized a group of government workers and volunteers to help breathe new life into the Scranton park.

Government bought the park along with adjoining land in October last year with a long-term ambition to redevelop the area into a thriving community park.

Mr. Bryan said he was excited about the prospects for the park. In the interim, he is clearing and cleaning up the area, to make better use of the site.

Workers from the Recreation, Parks and Cemeteries Unit and members of the community were on site Thursday with Mr. Bryan, pulling bush and clearing damaged equipment from the site.

They are inviting volunteers to join them Saturday to help clear debris from the area.

The site is currently overgrown, dominated by broken slides and swings, and a cracked basketball court with damaged nets and old wooden bleachers fading to gray. A terrace of chicken coops has taken up residence in a corner of the adjacent land.

Despite the weathered state of the facilities, Mr. Bryan sees enormous potential in the park.

“Once we have cleared it, we can see what we really have and that is when I think people will start to be inspired about the possibilities,” he said.

“It is important for the community to have somewhere they can come together.”

Mr. Bryan said government had not announced a long-term plan for the park, but he believes community efforts can help make it a viable facility in the interim.

“I am hopeful we can work with government over their plans, but there are things we can do as a community to get more usage from it right now.”

Dale Ramoon, chair of the Central Scranton Committee, said the area was an important place for people to come together.

He said he hoped the basketball court could be resurfaced and work done to develop a recreational area that the community could be proud of.

Mr. Bryan urges anyone who wants to assist with the project to come out from 7 a.m. Saturday.

“We have supplies, gloves, rakes, refreshments. They just have to bring themselves and a willingness to work.”