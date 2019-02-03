Renowned basketball coach to visit Cayman

World-class basketball coach Mike MacKay is putting on a clinic in Cayman.

MacKay, who has spent over 30 years developing coaches, will be at a clinic for coaches, teachers, parents and administrators at John Gray High School on Monday.

MacKay has worked for Canada Basketball, overseeing the development of coaches and players in the national team pool.

MacKay is currently manager of high performance for Canada Basketball. His mandate is to develop basketball players for the women’s national team program, with the goal of putting Canada on the podium at the 2020 Olympic Games.

He has worked with athletes and coaches of all ages and stages of the performance spectrum.

MacKay is considered a thought leader in long-term athlete development and is sought as a presenter and clinician internationally.

This past month, the NBA and England Basketball flew him to London to deliver a series of coach development clinics as a part of the 2019 NBA Global Games.

The coaching clinic will be held Monday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at John Gray High School’s new gym. The event is free.