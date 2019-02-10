Cayman gymnasts bring medals home from Texas competition

A team of Motions Unlimited gymnasts returned to Cayman with medals and awards from the 2019 Metroplex Challenge, a top club and collegiate competition held in Fort Worth, Texas, over the National Heroes Day holiday weekend.

Level 3 gymnasts Tianna Ebanks, Sienna Santiago and Naomi Tibbetts competed first in the club competition. Tianna earned the highest all-around score of the trio. Sienna won a bronze on beam while Naomi brought home a bronze on beam and all-around in her age group.

The Xcel Gold Team competed next with Natalie Bodden, Morgan Crowley, Emmi Daykin, Bethany Hawkins, Georgina Hayman, Maddalena Polloni, Sophia Simpson and Mia VanDevelde taking home the bronze team trophy. Morgan was the leading performer, winning first place all-around in the division, along with a gold on floor and silver on vault. Bethany earned a gold on floor plus silver on bars while Emmi received a bronze on floor.

Jaiden Gilbert, competing in Xcel Platinum, earned the highest Motions team all-around score for her bronze finish, along with a gold on bars and bronze on floor.

The Cayman gymnasts were able to watch NCAA University teams showcase their skills Saturday evening. The teams included Denver, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.

The next major competition for Cayman competitive gymnasts will be the Gasparilla Classic in St. Petersburg, Florida, which attracts approximately 4,000 gymnasts from across the United States and internationally. The team will also compete in Bermuda at the International Gymnastics Challenge in March and the Florida Crown Championships in Boca Raton, Florida in April.