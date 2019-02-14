Estera Cayman has pledged $10,000 over two years to the Cayman Islands Red Cross “Shelter from the Storm” project, bringing to more than $300,000 the amount donated or pledged to help the organization renovate and refurbish its headquarters.

The George Town headquarters of the Cayman Islands Red Cross provides a hurricane shelter, a thrift shop and community outreach programs and other community services to the public.

Jondo Obi, director of the Cayman Islands Red Cross, said, “Our building is around 30 years old and in desperate need of modernization. We thank all of our community partners who have supported us financially with this remodelling. Knowing that we have these funds enables us to focus on our core activity of supporting our community, especially the most vulnerable.”

Assaf Marx, a directorship services officer at the fiduciary and administration services company, said, “This is the biggest one-time capital campaign to date for the Cayman Islands Red Cross hurricane shelter and headquarters, a building which is at the heart of the Cayman Islands community. When I heard of the fundraising drive, I really wanted Estera to help, so I presented my idea to the Estera directors for their consideration. I am pleased that we are able to assist the Red Cross with their building project.”

The building works at the Red Cross headquarters on Huldah Avenue have begun and are expected to be completed in time for the 2019 hurricane season.