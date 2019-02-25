Pink Ladies donate $10,000 to the Pines

The holiday spirit of giving got a second wind this week, with the Pink Ladies distributing funds raised through its annual Christmas Bazaar.

The Pines Retirement Home, where Pink Ladies founding member Olive Miller is a resident, received one of the largest donations, of $10,000.

“Originally the Pink Ladies was set up as a benefactor or helper of the Pines when the Pines was opened. The two ladies that set up the Pink Ladies, Mrs. Olive Miller and Mrs. Evelyn Andresen, had a connection with the Pines. The Pines was part of their remit, if you like. So this is why we’ve always been connected with the Pines,” said committee member Nancy Whitefield.

Several other community organizations also received donations, including NCVO, the Blue Iguana Recovery Program, the Special Olympics, Lighthouse School and the YMCA after-school program.

“We pledged to help Special Olympics because their world games are coming up in Abu Dhabi. And the Lighthouse School. These are places we’ve had a long connection with,” Ms. Whitefield said.

For those who missed the Christmas Bazaar, the Pink Ladies will be hosting another community event soon that will continue the charitable spirit, said director Faye Lippitt.

“We have a very important event coming up and that is our fashion show, which will be held on March 9. It is at a beautiful home of one of our members in West Bay,” Ms. Lippitt said.

“We are partnering with the Humane Society. They are providing the clothes and some of the models. We are providing the place and also some of the models. All of the proceeds that we receive will be going again to all of our charities.”

The organization is recruiting new members, Ms. Lippitt said, adding that the group accepts members from age 13 and up.

For more information, contact [email protected]