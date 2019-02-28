March is Honouring Women Month

The Family Resource Centre is hosting a packed program of events and activities in March to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Honouring Women Month.

The theme of the month is “Balance For Better” – a call to action to drive gender balance throughout the world. According to organizers, this year’s focus is on “recognizing that everyone has an important role to play, and highlights the fact of entering an exciting period of history where the world now expects balance in the boardroom, government, workplace, and in all spheres of life which undoubtedly drives a better world.”

Honouring Women’s Month begins on Friday with Women in the Workplace Recognition – Strike the Pose Challenge #BalanceForBetter.

The opening weekend will also feature a church service at the St. George’s Anglican Church on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Program coordinator Charmaine Miller said in a press release, “We have put together 20 events in honour of this special celebration to help bring awareness to the gender-related issues women face.

“Through these diverse events, we hope to celebrate and empower women and girls, but also recognise the need to have our male counterparts as part of the process in order to achieve gender equality.”

Minister of Culture Dwayne Seymour added, “Honouring Women Month represents a real opportunity for the community to assess how far along it is in advancing the rights of women and families. I encourage everyone to attend at least one HWM event to show support for the campaign and to find out what part we can each play to advance gender parity.”

The HWM calendar of events includes:

March 5: Table Talk: Hearing women’s perspectives on gender-related issues, 12-1 p.m., Radio Cayman’s “Talk Today”;

March 8: “Captain Marvel” local premiere, 7:30 p.m., Camana Bay Cinema; and International Women’s Day Dress for a Cause photo opportunity at 9 a.m. on the front steps of the Government Administration Building;

March 9: Balance for Busy Moms session, 2 p.m., Books & Books, Camana Bay;

March 10: Yoga for a Cause, a fun session and short lecture on the health benefits of yoga for women, 3:30 p.m., Bliss Living & Yoga Studio;

March 15: Honouring Women Month Luncheon, 12-2 p.m., Kimpton Seafire Resort, featuring a guest speaker, panel discussion, musical entertainment, and an update on progress in terms of local gender affairs policy. Tickets are $25 at the FRC;

March 16: Mom and daughter movie, “Misrepresentations,” PG-13, 2-4 p.m., Camana Bay Cinema;

March 17: Colour Me Purple 5K walk/run, 6:30 a.m., Seven Mile Beach;

March 20: Wellness Wednesday, art therapy session, 6 p.m., Family Resource Centre;

March 22: Women in the Workplace – employability workshop (to be confirmed) and:

March 23: The Power of Protection self-defense session for women, 2-4 p.m., Purple Dragon Studio.

For more details, visit the FRC’s Facebook page, call 949-0006 or email [email protected]