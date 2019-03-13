After being vacant for more than a decade, work will begin Monday to demolish the Divi Tiara Beach resort on Cayman Brac, according to Scott Development operations manager Mervyn Scott.

Mr. Scott, whose company received the contract to tear down the structure, said the work will entail knocking down the existing buildings, cleaning up the area, and filling in the land with what he called “beautiful sand.” The job should take about six weeks, he said.

When the 71-room Divi Tiara closed in 2006, 37 workers, including 22 Caymanians, lost their jobs. Its owners, the North Carolina-based Divi Resorts, cited economic problems led by insufficient airlift from the U.S.

“We spent five years nurturing a team in order to create an unbelievable tourist experience,” former resort general manager Max Hillier said at the time. “The resort closing is a major issue. Concern for the future of the staff is what makes it heartbreaking.”

Six of its 12 time-share units continued to operate.

However, after 2008’s Hurricane Paloma badly damaged the resort, the corporation ended all operations, although the group loaned the facility to government to house Brac reconstruction workers in the wake of the storm.

Since then, the site has deteriorated even more, and government has issued multiple orders over the years to the owners requiring them to clean up or face potential fines.

Mr. Scott said it is his understanding that there is still interest in constructing a new hotel there.