EDITORIAL NOTE – A note on Compass style

Close readers will notice a difference in our pages today, as the Cayman Compass reverts to the use of British English in our reporting.

In recent years, this newspaper’s “house style” was to use Americanised spellings and grammar. It was a policy change that may have gone unnoticed by many in our cosmopolitan community, but which drew a small number of strong complaints from those who felt a British Overseas Territory news organisation ought to use the Queen’s English.

Reverting to British usage brings the Compass in closer alignment with public school teaching and government communications. More important, it will feel more natural to many of our readers. It is a small but important change that signifies our company’s renewed commitment to our community.