Sporting oversized felt leprechaun hats, green beards, green beads and at least one green NBA Celtics jersey with a shamrock, hundreds of runners hit the road Friday evening at the former Britannia Golf Course for the 27th annual 5K Irish Jog, a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and a fundraiser for local charities.

This year, the Alex Panton Foundation was the beneficiary of the money raised from the event.