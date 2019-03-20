US State Department picks UCCI professor for programme

University College of the Cayman Islands assistant professor of arts and humanities Ivan Eubanks has been chosen as one of about 80 U.S. citizens to spend a month working as an English-language specialist for the U.S. State Department in Pakistan this summer.

The state department project is focussed on academic writing for publication with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Eubanks, who is director of UCCI TV, has a background in media production.

He served for eight years as editor-in-chief of the Pushkin Review, an international, bilingual, peer-reviewed journal. He has also served in an editorial capacity for Educational Studies, WR magazine, and other publications.

In Pakistan, Eubanks will work with early-career faculty from around the country in their endeavours to prepare their research for publication in international, English-language, peer-reviewed journals.

English-language specialists in the programme work directly with local teacher trainers, educational leaders and ministry of education officials to exchange knowledge, build capacity and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions and communities in the United States and overseas.