That jingling in your pockets or behind your couch cushions could be making a difference in someone’s life.

On Friday and Saturday, more than 250 volunteers clad in the orange colours of Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels will be out raising money to feed housebound and disabled seniors throughout Cayman.

The “¢hange for Change Coin Drive” is taking place at 30 locations throughout Cayman, where people can donate coins for a cause. And hey – if you have the money that rustles, they will certainly take that too!

All volunteers will be provided a pre-assigned collection bucket, volunteer T-shirt, instructions and lapel stickers to hand out to those who donate. The Meals on Wheels programme feeds more than 230 seniors, five days per week across Grand Cayman.

Meals on Wheels receives a quarter of its funding from the Cayman Islands government, with the balance made up from donations, sponsorship and fundraisers, such as this annual coin drive.

“There is an 80-person waiting list in West Bay alone, which we cannot begin to serve until we are able to raise more funds at fundraisers like this one,” says Erin Bodden, Meals on Wheels general manager. “It only costs $5 per day to supply a senior in need with a hot nutritious meal and a soup, delivered by one of our 100 delivery volunteers.”

This is the second year that Davenport Development Ltd. is sponsoring the “¢hange for Change Coin Drive.” The company’s sponsorship helps to cover the cost of executing the event, including volunteer shirts, lapel stickers and more.

History of Meals on Wheels Cayman Islands

The feeding of seniors began as a simple act of kindness by Martha McField, an elderly widow. Not simply satisfied with the usual Sunday visits to elderly friends and neighbours, she began cooking and delivering meals before going to church on Sunday mornings.

Her initiative grew into Meals on Wheels in 1997 with the help of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman and Beulah McField. At inception, the fledgling organization was feeding 14 seniors, three days a week. In 2014, it fed 170 seniors in three districts with a partial presence in a fourth, with over 37,000 meals being prepared and delivered. It presently serves over 40,000 meals in all five districts.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up online at www.mealsonwheels.ky, or contact [email protected] or 769-1974 for more information.