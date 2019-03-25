Brac Agriculture Show returns

Cayman Brac Agriculture Show 2019 1 of 6

Cayman Brac residents and visitors gathered at the Brac Agriculture Grounds on the Bluff on Saturday for the 16th annual Brac Agriculture Show.

Although the show was a little smaller this year, “Overall, it was a nice show,” said Lane Christian, a Spot Bay craft vendor. At the show, she showed off the many prize ribbons she had collected for her displays of hand-crafted items, such jewellery boxes, knitted boxes, pot holders, thatch-work picture frames, and bottle cap-decorated mirrors.

Ken Hydes, vice president of special projects and partnerships at Dart, said he had enjoyed the show, which attracted other visitors from Grand Cayman who flew over for the day to take part in the festivities. Some of the produce on offer came from the Bluff farm of Le Soleil d’Or hotel, which Dart recently purchased.

Prizes were given for a wide variety of displays and competitions, including in the categories of cattle, horse or goat displays, needlework, preserves, hot sauces, produce and plants.

Grand Cayman held its Agriculture Show on March 13. Next up will be Little Cayman, which is scheduled to hold its own Agriculture Show on April 27.