Florida concerts in April

Not gonna lie, there are some very slim pickings in South Florida this month. Either a lot of stadiums are closed for construction, or it just isn’t the month to tour the Sunshine State.

The likes of Jackson Browne and Boz Scaggs are in town, along with Mickey Dolenz from The Monkees. Crikey! That being said, you can still get your Santana fix and (believe it or not) Whitesnake. Yes, the British big-hair band is still around and performing with gusto. Tawny Kitaen may be long gone, but the music continues.

Those pining for the simple days of Molly Ringwald films will be happy to see The Psychedelic Furs on the roster and even though April seems to be a quiet one, no doubt ears will be ringing when The Rolling Stones rock into town. It’s hard to believe that Mick and the boys are still going strong, and apparently their concerts are extraordinary, so miss them at your peril. Bet they have more energy than you.

Get your tickets on www.ticketmaster.com.

Jackson Browne

April 3

8 p.m.

Kravis Center

West Palm Beach

Jackson Browne

April 9

8:30 p.m.

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Night Ranger

April 11

7 p.m.

SouthWest Florida Event Center

Bonita Springs

Boz Scaggs

April 11

8 p.m.

Kravis Center

West Palm Beach

Boz Scaggs

April 14

7 p.m.

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees

April 14

7 p.m.

SouthWest Florida Event Center

Bonita Springs

Bernadette Peters

April 14

8 p.m.

Kravis Center

West Palm Beach

Buckcherry

April 17

7:30 p.m.

Culture Room

Ft Lauderdale

Santana

April 19

8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Vertical Horizon

April 20

7 p.m.

SouthWest Florida Event Center

Bonita Springs

The Rolling Stones

April 20

7:30 p.m.

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami

The Psychedelic Furs

April 20

8 p.m.

Culture Room

Ft Lauderdale

The Psychedelic Furs

April 24

7 p.m.

SouthWest Florida Event Center

Bonita Springs

Whitesnake