Florida concerts in April

Not gonna lie, there are some very slim pickings in South Florida this month. Either a lot of stadiums are closed for construction, or it just isn’t the month to tour the Sunshine State.
The likes of Jackson Browne and Boz Scaggs are in town, along with Mickey Dolenz from The Monkees. Crikey! That being said, you can still get your Santana fix and (believe it or not) Whitesnake. Yes, the British big-hair band is still around and performing with gusto. Tawny Kitaen may be long gone, but the music continues.
Those pining for the simple days of Molly Ringwald films will be happy to see The Psychedelic Furs on the roster and even though April seems to be a quiet one, no doubt ears will be ringing when The Rolling Stones rock into town. It’s hard to believe that Mick and the boys are still going strong, and apparently their concerts are extraordinary, so miss them at your peril. Bet they have more energy than you.
Get your tickets on www.ticketmaster.com.
Jackson Browne
- April 3
- 8 p.m.
- Kravis Center
- West Palm Beach
Jackson Browne
- April 9
- 8:30 p.m.
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
Night Ranger
- April 11
- 7 p.m.
- SouthWest Florida Event Center
- Bonita Springs
Boz Scaggs
- April 11
- 8 p.m.
- Kravis Center
- West Palm Beach
Boz Scaggs
- April 14
- 7 p.m.
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees
- April 14
- 7 p.m.
- SouthWest Florida Event Center
- Bonita Springs
Bernadette Peters
- April 14
- 8 p.m.
- Kravis Center
- West Palm Beach
Buckcherry
- April 17
- 7:30 p.m.
- Culture Room
- Ft Lauderdale
Santana
- April 19
- 8 p.m.
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood
Vertical Horizon
- April 20
- 7 p.m.
- SouthWest Florida Event Center
- Bonita Springs
The Rolling Stones
- April 20
- 7:30 p.m.
- Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami
The Psychedelic Furs
- April 20
- 8 p.m.
- Culture Room
- Ft Lauderdale
The Psychedelic Furs
- April 24
- 7 p.m.
- SouthWest Florida Event Center
- Bonita Springs
Whitesnake
- April 25
- 8 p.m.
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood