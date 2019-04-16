Omise Holdings’ founder and CEO Jun Hasegawa will speak on ‘The Real-Life Applications of Blockchain’ in GAIMOps Cayman’s keynote interview alongside Northern Trust at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on April 29.

The international conference for operational due diligence, risk management and compliance in the alternative investment space returns to Cayman from April 28 to May 1.

Omise is a payment gateway for Thailand, Japan and Singapore that provides online and offline payment options to merchants. The company aims to transform payments by combining traditional and blockchain services and platforms in an open infrastructure.

The company is currently exploring expansion opportunities and considering several offshore jurisdictions, including the Cayman Islands, for its next major operational hub.

“We are looking to expand our operations to key offshore financial centres that have stable and transparent regulatory frameworks,” Hasegawa said. “We see the Cayman Islands as a leading financial services jurisdiction with access to top calibre professionals to support the growth of the business.”

Omise recently incorporated in Malta and aims to launch its retail digital assets exchange business GO.Exchange from there. In addition, the company is building scalability infrastructure for Ethereum, namely the OMG network. This network is an open, financial technology platform that enables transparent, peer-to-peer transactions in real-time and facilitates self-sovereign financial services across geographies, asset classes and applications.

Hasegawa’s keynote interview takes place on Monday, April 29, at 12:10 p.m. at GAIMOps.